Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
No Relief From Cold In Parts Of Rajasthan, Karauli Records 2.8 Deg C

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded in the range of 18.6 degrees Celsius to 28.8 degrees Celsius at most places of the state.

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 5:51 pm

Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, where Karauli recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.


The minimum temperature in Chittorgarh on Saturday night was 4.3 degrees Celsius, in Alwar 5 degrees C, in Bhilwara 5.2 degrees C, in Churu 6 degrees C, in Sawai Madhopur 6.2 degrees C, Dabok (6.6 degrees C in Udaipur, 7.8 degrees C in Vanasthali) and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, the department said.


Other places recorded the minimum temperature between 8 degrees Celsius and 12.3 degrees Celsius during the period. The state capital Jaipur recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius. 

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded in the range of 18.6 degrees Celsius to 28.8 degrees Celsius at most places of the state. The department has forecast foggy conditions in some parts of the state for the next 24 hours.

With PTI inputs.

