No HC Relief For SP's Anurag Bhadouria In Objectionable Remark Case Against CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:46 pm

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday gave no relief to Samajwadi Party spokesman Anurag Bhadouria in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A division bench comprising justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Renu Agrawal passed the order on Bhadouria's petition in which he had challenged the FIR (first information report) registered against him at Hazratganj police station.

In the petition, Bhadouria alleged the FIR was filed against him for political reasons. Dismissing his petition, the bench said Bhadouria could approach the lower court concerned for obtaining anticipatory bail in the case.

Bhadouria was last week booked for allegedly insulting and making objectionable remarks against Adityanath and the late Mahant Avaidyanath during a TV news debate.  The FIR was lodged on the complaint of BJP state spokesperson Hero Bajpai. 

Mahant Avaidyanath was the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math. Adityanath succeeded him as the head priest of the math. The complainant alleged Bhadouria's remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus and those who have faith in the math. 

(With PTI Inputs)
 

