Nitin Gadkari Bats For Indian Students In Philippines, Asks NMC To Examine Issue

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has requested the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Dr Suresh Sharma to look into the problems of Indian students studying in the Philippines and offer an appropriate relief.

Over 10,000 students studying undergraduate medical courses in the Philippines are staring at an uncertain future after the Indian medical education regulator has invalidated their studies.

These students, their parents and education consultants associated with them are making all efforts to put pressure on the NMC to withdraw its advisory which has shattered their hopes.

A group of students presented their case before Gadkari last week after which he wrote two identical letters to the Health Minister and the NMC's Chairman.

“As I was given to understand on the basis of representations, the students who study medicine in the Philippines have a pattern of BS course of 1.5 years/2 years and after completion of BS, there is an MD course of which duration is 4 years. Thus total course duration is 5.5 years/6 years,” Gadkari wrote in his letter.

“NMC vide its Gazette Notification dated 18th November 2021, made some changes that are said to be stringent for the Indian students studying medicine abroad. Thereafter, on 8th December 2021 and 28th February 2022, NMC, through Indian Embassy in the Philippines, declared that the BS course will not be considered as part of medical studies,” Gadkari’s letter added.

Referring to students’ representation, Gadkari has also highlighted the plight of the students saying that when they contacted the NMC, the officials clarified that the students who took admission to BS course before 18th November 2021 will not be affected by the new rule.

“Moreover, on 28th February, NMC issued a new notification that stated that BS course will not be considered as part of the study of medicine and also mentioned that only the students who have taken admission in the MD course before 18th November 2021 will be considered for registration in India,” Gadkari's letter said.

The Union Transport Minister feels that these complexities are bothering the students and their parents who have paid fees worth lakhs of rupees. “Their demand is that those students who have already taken admission before the date of notification should not be affected by this notification and NMC should ensure that no hardship is thrust upon them,” Gadkari said.

His letter concludes with a request to look into the matter and examine it thoroughly “so that students can be given appropriate relief as per rule, policy and guidelines.”

Students who met Gadkari expressed gratitude for his efforts as they said, “He listened to our problem very patiently and agreed that the Ministry and the NMC should examine our issues. We hope that the Health Minister will not ignore his request.”

The students have planned to meet other cabinet ministers and apprise them of their agony. They have also challenged the matter in the Delhi High Court.