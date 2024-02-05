'I Am Sorry To Say...' Sitharaman Rebuttal To Congress's Claims Over Funds Disbursal

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday accused the Congress of placing a "politically-vitiated narrative" with "vested interests" as they claimed discrimination on distribution of funds to opposition-ruled states.

During a session in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the Karnataka government's claim that the Centre is withholding funds due to it.

In response, Finance Minister Sitharaman stated that such a situation is highly unlikely as the central government follows the recommendations of the Finance Commission, and the system is well-placed to prevent such discrepancies.