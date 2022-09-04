Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Night Of Thousand Rainbows: LGBTQ Community Showcases Its Talent In Uttar Pradesh

Members of the LGBTQ community on Sunday showcased their talents by presenting dance performances here and participating in various other events including a fashion show.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 8:25 pm

The event was organized by Suramya Life Foundation with the support of the Canadian High Commission to create awareness and sensitization about the LGBTQIA+ community in society, Foundation Director Shalabh Rastogi told reporters.

The event named "Queer Eve- the night of a thousand rainbows" was organized at the Buddha Research Institute here.

The LGBTQIA+ community includes homosexual, bisexual and transgender people.

The main attraction of the event was a fashion show themed "be yourself" in which the community members actively participated and posed before the audience with confidence.

Rastogi said the objective of the event was to enhance the confidence of the community members and give them a platform for showcasing their talent by participating in events such as poetry recitation, ghazal, and dance performances.

There were two-panel discussions also in which experts including psychiatrists deliberated on mental and emotional issues faced by the community.

Suramya Life Foundation works for the mental and emotional well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

(Inputs from PTI)

