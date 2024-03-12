National

NIA Searches 30 Places In Multiple States As Part Of Its Probe Into Terrorist-Gangster Nexus Case

Extensive searches were being carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case, a source said.

PTI
March 12, 2024
NIA carried out searches as a part of its probe into terrorist-gangster nexus case
The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches in four states and a Union Territory as part of its probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus case, sources said.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from "proceeds of terrorism".

