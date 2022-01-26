Railway Suspends NTPC And Level 1 Exams After Protests By Aspirants

Following violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams, railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests, a spokesperson for the national transporter confirmed on Wednesday.

In a bid to examine of the grievances of the candidates who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed, a committe has been formed.

According to the spokesperson, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry after listening to both the parties.

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.