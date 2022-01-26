Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Railway Suspends NTPC And Level 1 Exams After Protests By Aspirants

According to a Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) spokesperson, a committee has been formed to examine the grievances of the aspirants. The committee will submit a report to the railway ministry after listening to both the parties.

Railway Suspends NTPC And Level 1 Exams After Protests By Aspirants
Railway examination Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 9:46 am

Following violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams, railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests, a spokesperson for the national transporter confirmed on Wednesday.

In a bid to examine of the grievances of the candidates who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed, a committe has been formed.

According to the spokesperson, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry after listening to both the parties.

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

Tags

National Railway Exams NTPC Aspirants Protest Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Written Test On Feb 20

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Written Test On Feb 20

Covid-19: India Logs 2,85,914 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Decline

Rs 70,000-Crore Investment Proposals Achieved Within A Year: J-K LG

Google Showcases Elements Of 73rd Republic Day Parade On Its Doodle

73rd R-Day: Google Doodle Portrays Elements Of Ceremonial Parade On Rajpath

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer