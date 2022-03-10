Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Election Commission Of India Withdraws Ban On Victory Processions

According to the Election Commission's statement, the decision was taken considering the current Covid-19 situation in the five states where results of the respective assembly polls are being announced today.

Election Commission Of India Withdraws Ban On Victory Processions
Election Commission of India PTI

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 12:42 pm

The Election Commission on Thursday lifted the ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and declaration of results in the five states where elections were held recently.

In a statement, the poll panel said keeping in mind the current status of COVID-19 in these states, it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession."

While announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, the Election Commission had issued guidelines to regulate various aspects of elections, including victory processions amid the pandemic.

"During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments," the statement said.

The relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities, it added. 

