Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 6,028 New Covid-19 Cases

Delhi logs 6,028 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases climb to 42,010, positivity rate 10.55%

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 6,028 New Covid-19 Cases
Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 7:11 pm


Delhi logs 6,028 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases climb to 42,010, positivity rate 10.55%

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

