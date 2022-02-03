Consistent decline in daily active Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate indicate decreased spread of infection, says Govt.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
The age of majoritarianism has birthed a second wave of identity politics across India. As five states are ready to go to polls....
At no time do the politics of identity play out more spectacularly than during an Indian election. This poll season is no different...
It’s a circus out there as political parties of all hues descend on the tiny state
This election could be the moment of reckoning for the minority community in Uttar Pradesh
Women have emerged as a major constituency in Uttar Pradesh and all parties are wooing them...
