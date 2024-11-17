National

Newborns Killed In Jhansi Hospital Fire, Families In Fray | Photos

At least 10 children, mostly newborns, lost their lives after a fire broke out at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. The fire that broke out late Friday night at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital has also left nearly 16 infants injured.

Jhansi Medical College Fire Incident
Fire At Jhansi Medical College

Equipment damaged by fire lies inside a neonatal intensive care unit at Jhansi Medical College hospital in Jhansi, India.

Fire At Jhansi Medical College
Jhansi Medical College Fire Incident | Photo: AP
A woman rushes a child to the emergency ward after a fire broke out in a neonatal intensive care unit at Jhansi Medical College hospital in Jhansi, India.

Jhansi NICU Fire
Jhansi Hospital Fire | Photo: AP
Firefighters work after a fire broke out in a neonatal intensive care unit at Jhansi Medical College hospital, in Jhansi, India.

Jhansi Hospital Fire
Jhansi NICU Fire | Photo: PTI
Newborn babies after being safely rescued following a fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district.

Fire At Jhansi Medical College
Jhansi Medical College Fire Incident | Photo: PTI
Charred remains inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are seen after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district.

Jhansi Medical College Fire Incident
Fire At Jhansi Medical College | Photo: PTI
Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak
Jhansi Fire | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak talks to the bereaved family members during an inspection after a fire broke out inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district.

