Newborns Killed In Jhansi Hospital Fire, Families In Fray | Photos

Equipment damaged by fire lies inside a neonatal intensive care unit at Jhansi Medical College hospital in Jhansi, India.
A woman rushes a child to the emergency ward after a fire broke out in a neonatal intensive care unit at Jhansi Medical College hospital in Jhansi, India.
Firefighters work after a fire broke out in a neonatal intensive care unit at Jhansi Medical College hospital, in Jhansi, India.
Newborn babies after being safely rescued following a fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district.
Charred remains inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are seen after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district.
Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after a fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak talks to the bereaved family members during an inspection after a fire broke out inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, in Jhansi district.