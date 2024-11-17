National

Newborns Killed In Jhansi Hospital Fire, Families In Fray | Photos

At least 10 children, mostly newborns, lost their lives after a fire broke out at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. The fire that broke out late Friday night at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital has also left nearly 16 infants injured.