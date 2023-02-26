Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

New Andhra Pradesh Governor Calls On PM Modi

Home National

New Andhra Pradesh Governor Calls On PM Modi

The Governor, a retired Supreme Court judge, also called on former president Ram Nath Kovind as part of a spree of visits in the national capital after the swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada.

PM Modi in Gujarats Chhota Udepur
Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 7:47 pm

Newly-appointed Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Governor, a retired Supreme Court judge, also called on former president Ram Nath Kovind as part of a spree of visits in the national capital after the swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada.

On Saturday, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.Likewise, Nazeer visited Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi, where he was congratulated by officials on assuming the constitutional office.

Related stories

Newly-Appointed Governors Of Various States Call On VP Dhankhar

Uncertainties Cloud Global Economy, G20 Nations Must Resolutely Address Challenges: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Punjab Governor and Chief Minister Face Off Through Letters

He succeeded Biswabhusan Harichandan, who was appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Nazeer was a part of the five-judge Constitution bench that gave the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case, resulting in the 2.77 acre land parcel being given to the temple trust.

Further, he was a member of the bench which upheld the Central government's 2016 demonetisation, the triple talaq case and the right to privacy as a fundamental right, among others.

Tags

National Andhra Pradesh Governor PM Modi Supreme Court Judge Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Scandal At Scandal Point

No Scandal At Scandal Point

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic

'Baazigar' Divine Gives Tadka Of 'Mirchi' At Vh1 Supersonic