New Andhra Pradesh Governor Calls On PM Modi

Newly-appointed Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Governor, a retired Supreme Court judge, also called on former president Ram Nath Kovind as part of a spree of visits in the national capital after the swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada.

On Saturday, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.Likewise, Nazeer visited Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi, where he was congratulated by officials on assuming the constitutional office.

He succeeded Biswabhusan Harichandan, who was appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Nazeer was a part of the five-judge Constitution bench that gave the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case, resulting in the 2.77 acre land parcel being given to the temple trust.

Further, he was a member of the bench which upheld the Central government's 2016 demonetisation, the triple talaq case and the right to privacy as a fundamental right, among others.