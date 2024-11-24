Nehru And The Gift Of Cinema For Children

This failure of CFSI in relation to the popular industry was also related to the fact that these films lacked alternative spaces apart from mainstream theatres. The lack of initiative on the part of school authorities to give space to films in pedagogical practice was also negligible hampering the overall distribution. The absence of low-rent theaters in cities and towns added to the problem of arranging regular theatrical releases of children’s films. I remember going to the CFSI office in Mumbai back in 2016, with its dusty shelves and dilapidated chairs—the place echoed with memories of forgotten dreams and the once-vibrant legacy of children’s cinema in India that a state envisioned. Despite many efforts, these problems related to distribution are one of the many reasons why children’s films by CFSI did not find theatrical releases at all, barring a few exceptions. Gattu (2011) was one of the first CFSI films to receive a theatrical release in multiplexes, almost fifty years later.