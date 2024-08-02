'No Systemic Breach': SC Ruled Out NEET UG Cancellation As Paper Leak Was Limited To Patna, Hazaribagh

The Supreme Court has ruled out cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 stating that there was no systemic breach, confirming that the leak was confined to Patna and Hazaribagh only. The apex court urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to avoid 'flip-flops' in the future.
The court mentioned that such 'flip-flops' or inconsistencies in a national exam like NEET UG do not serve the students' interests. “We cannot afford this for the betterment of the students,” said SC.
In its judgment, the Supreme Court highlighted significant deficiencies in the NTA's structural processes and emphasized the need for immediate corrections to improve the examination system for students.
The Court has set a deadline of September 30 for a report from a panel led by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan, tasked with addressing these issues.
The Supreme Court has also expanded the scope of the panel led by Radhakrishnan to include a comprehensive review of the NTA's operations and to recommend reforms for the examination process.
The committee will also work on developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for technological improvements, enhancing cybersecurity, improving identity verification methods, and ensuring better CCTV monitoring at exam centers.
Advocate Shwetank Sailakwal elaborated on the SC verdict to the media, "Supreme Court has laid down various guidelines regarding paper leak. The court has taken note of the paper leak which happened in Hazaribagh and Patna, and a committee was also formed."
"Supreme Court has directed the committee to incorporate all those points which have been laid down in the judgment. SC directed that you have to take care of the travelling of the paper, CCTV cameras have to be installed and impersonation may not happen. They also directed the committee to submit the report before the Supreme Court. The time granted to the committee was two months, which has been extended by some time," he added.
On July 23, the top court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.
The top court, while pronouncing the order, said its detailed reasons would follow.
The interim verdict benefitted the troubled NDA government and the NTA, which had been heavily criticized and faced protests both on the streets and in Parliament.
The criticism was due to claims of widespread problems such as question paper leaks, fraud, and impersonation in the NEET-UG test held on May 5.
Over 23 lakh students gave the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in 2024 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.