National

'No Systemic Breach': SC Ruled Out NEET UG Cancellation As Paper Leak Was Limited To Patna, Hazaribagh

NEET UG Cancellation: The Supreme Court has also expanded the scope of the panel led by Radhakrishnan to include a comprehensive review of the NTA's operations and to recommend reforms for the examination process.

Supreme Court on NEET UG paper leak hearing
Supreme Court NEET-UG paper leak hearing Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court has ruled out cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 stating that there was no systemic breach, confirming that the leak was confined to Patna and Hazaribagh only. The apex court urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to avoid 'flip-flops' in the future.

The court mentioned that such 'flip-flops' or inconsistencies in a national exam like NEET UG do not serve the students' interests. “We cannot afford this for the betterment of the students,” said SC.

CBI files first chargesheet in NEET paper leak case | - File Image
NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

In its judgment, the Supreme Court highlighted significant deficiencies in the NTA's structural processes and emphasized the need for immediate corrections to improve the examination system for students.

The Court has set a deadline of September 30 for a report from a panel led by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan, tasked with addressing these issues.

The Supreme Court has also expanded the scope of the panel led by Radhakrishnan to include a comprehensive review of the NTA's operations and to recommend reforms for the examination process.

The committee will also work on developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for technological improvements, enhancing cybersecurity, improving identity verification methods, and ensuring better CCTV monitoring at exam centers.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the press conference | - PTI
'Satyamev Jayate': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan After SC Verdict On NEET Row;

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advocate Shwetank Sailakwal elaborated on the SC verdict to the media, "Supreme Court has laid down various guidelines regarding paper leak. The court has taken note of the paper leak which happened in Hazaribagh and Patna, and a committee was also formed."

"Supreme Court has directed the committee to incorporate all those points which have been laid down in the judgment. SC directed that you have to take care of the travelling of the paper, CCTV cameras have to be installed and impersonation may not happen. They also directed the committee to submit the report before the Supreme Court. The time granted to the committee was two months, which has been extended by some time," he added.

On July 23, the top court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

The top court, while pronouncing the order, said its detailed reasons would follow.

The interim verdict benefitted the troubled NDA government and the NTA, which had been heavily criticized and faced protests both on the streets and in Parliament.

The criticism was due to claims of widespread problems such as question paper leaks, fraud, and impersonation in the NEET-UG test held on May 5.

Over 23 lakh students gave the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in 2024 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
  2. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  4. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  2. 'Entered A House With No One, Just Trophies': In Wayanad, Resilience Is The Only Way Forward
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts Claim Lives, Cause Severe Damages | In Photos
  4. 'No Systemic Breach': SC Ruled Out NEET UG Cancellation As Paper Leak Was Limited To Patna, Hazaribagh
  5. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Declared Hoax
Entertainment News
  1. 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar Returns To Comedy With Taapsee Pannu And Aces It Like A Pro
  2. Unlikely Heroes In Unprecedented Disasters: A Review Of '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero'
  3. Arijit Singh Postpones UK Tour To September Due To 'Unforeseen Medical Circumstances', Fans Pray For His Recovery
  4. Hina Khan Says Goodbye To Her Pixie Look, Goes Bald Amid Her Cancer Treatment- Watch Video
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
US News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
World News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. Venezuela: Diplomatic Efforts Underway To Persuade Maduro To Release Election Vote Tallies
  3. Nigeria: Police Fire Gunshots, Tear Gas As Thousands Protest Amid Crisis
  4. Middle East Tensions: Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel After Hezbollah Commander Killed
  5. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
Latest Stories
  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Swimming Wrap: Medal Winners, Records Setters, Upsets, Key Highlights
  3. Coach Who Guided Manu, Sarabjot To Paris Olympics Medals Given Two Days To Vacate Delhi Home
  4. Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  6. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
  7. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  8. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Declared Hoax