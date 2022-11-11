Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Nearly 200 Students Fall Sick After Consuming Mid-day Meals In Bihar's School After Complaining Of Dead Lizard

According to media reports, a dead lizard was found on the plate of a Class VIII student. When the students went to the principal to complain, they were informed that it was a brinjal and not a lizard. 

Photo courtesy Akshaya Patra

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 2:13 pm

Nearly 200 students have fallen sick after consuming mid-day meals at a school in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Thursday, reports India Today.

The incident came to light after one student, who had consumed the food, threw up in his tuition and immediately fell sick. 

Eventually, more and more children were reported to be ill and are being treated in a local hospital. Naugachhia sub-divisional police officer is present at the hospital.

The school administration informed the police about the incident and students were shifted to the hospital. 

According to media reports, a dead lizard was found on the plate of a Class VIII student. When the students went to the principal to complain, they were informed that it was a brinjal and not a lizard. 

Students alleged that they were forcefully fed the food by the school authorities. 

The education department has taken cognisance of the matter and the police said action will be taken against the school principal and others if found guilty.

In a similar incident, as many as 50 students fell sick after consuming mid-day meals at a school in Bihar's Bhojpur. 

The police said that the school administration has given albendazole tablets to the students followed by the midday meal. After the meal, the students fell sick, with a majority complaining of stomach aches and vomiting, reports News18. 

