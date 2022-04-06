Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
NATRAX Revenue Rises 70 PC To Rs 22 Crore In FY22

National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP) Additional Director N Karuppiah told PTI that NATRAX had earned a revenue of Rs 13 crore in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 9:11 pm

The National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), which tests the strength of vehicles on different parameters, has recorded a 70 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 22 crore in FY22, an official said on Wednesday. National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP) Additional Director N Karuppiah told PTI that NATRAX had earned a revenue of Rs 13 crore in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. NATRiP is a project under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries. Karuppiah said that before launching the vehicles in the market, automobile companies test them on different parameters on 14 special tracks of NATRAX. "We are testing private and commercial vehicles as well as ambulances, tractors and electric vehicles at NATRAX," Karupaiah said.


According to officials, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries had formally launched NATRAX in 2018. It was constructed over 2,960 acres at a cost of about Rs 1,320 crore in Pithampur Industrial Area, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. NATRAX, which the government claims to be the largest in Asia, provides solutions for research and development, testing, evaluation and certification of vehicles and their parts.

