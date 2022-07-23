Nagaland Logs 8 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Nagaland's Covid-19 tally rose to 35,683 as eight more persons tested positive for the virus, while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 766, a health department official said.

Kohima district reported six new cases while Dimapur two, he said.

The state now has 90 active Covid-19 cases, while 33,328 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 1,499 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Altogether 4,76,366 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far. A total of 18,98,024 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Friday, the official said.

