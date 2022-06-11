Nagaland Killings | SIT Charges 30 Army Personnel, Says SOPs, Rules Of Engagement Not Followed: Reports

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district in December has charged 30 Indian Army special forces personnel and has said they did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules of engagement, according to reports.

The personnel booked include one officer and 29 soldiers of the Army's 21 Para SF unit, according to NDTV that cited Nagaland Director General of Police TJ Longkumer.

Longkumer said the Army's disproportional firing led to immediate killing of villagers, according to ANI.

"We have registered 5 cases in this regard. The investigation is underway," Longkumer said, as per ANI.

NDTV reported that Nagaland Police has sent a letter to the Defence Ministry seeking sanction to take action against the accused personnel. As the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is active in the area, the accused cannot be prosecuted without sanction.

The AFSPA gives security forces personnel immunity from arrest and prosecution for any killings during their operations. They can also carry out operations and detain anyone without a warrant.

On December 4, Indian Army's para commandos laid an ambush near Tiru village in Mon district based on intelligence inputs of insurgents’ movement in the area. As per the government, a vehicle approached the site of the ambush and the Army personnel signalled it to stop but it tried to flee, following which the Army opened fire as they suspected it to be belonging to insurgents.

Six out of eight people in the vehicle were killed, all of whom were civilians.

Following these six killings, locals attacked Army personnel and burnt their vehicles. Army's firing on them killed seven more civilians. One soldier was also killed in the clashes.

On the next day, 5 December, a mob attacked an Assam Rifles base in the area. One civilian was killed when security forces fired at the mob, taking the number of dead civilians to 14.

Besides the Nagaland government's SIT, the Indian Army also ordered an Court of Inquiry (CoI) headed by a Major General into the killings. The Army has completed the CoI, said Lieutenant General RP Kalita, the Army's Eastern Command chief, last month, as per PTI.