Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nagaland Killings | SIT Charges 30 Army Personnel, Says SOPs, Rules Of Engagement Not Followed: Reports

Fourteen civilians were killed in Nagaland's Mon district in December in Indian Army's botched ambush and subsequent clashes.

Nagaland Killings | SIT Charges 30 Army Personnel, Says SOPs, Rules Of Engagement Not Followed: Reports
Representative image of Indian Army PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 5:49 pm

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district in December has charged 30 Indian Army special forces personnel and has said they did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules of engagement, according to reports.

The personnel booked include one officer and 29 soldiers of the Army's 21 Para SF unit, according to NDTV that cited Nagaland Director General of Police TJ Longkumer.

Longkumer said the Army's disproportional firing led to immediate killing of villagers, according to ANI.

"We have registered 5 cases in this regard. The investigation is underway," Longkumer said, as per ANI.

NDTV reported that Nagaland Police has sent a letter to the Defence Ministry seeking sanction to take action against the accused personnel. As the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is active in the area, the accused cannot be prosecuted without sanction. 

Related stories

Indian Army Completes Court Of Inquiry Into Nagaland Civilians' Killings

AFSPA Areas Reduced In Northeast: Three Recent Controversial Encounters In Areas Under AFSPA

AFSPA In Manipur: When Civilian Lives Are Crushed Under Military Might

The AFSPA gives security forces personnel immunity from arrest and prosecution for any killings during their operations. They can also carry out operations and detain anyone without a warrant.

On December 4, Indian Army's para commandos laid an ambush near Tiru village in Mon district based on intelligence inputs of insurgents’ movement in the area. As per the government, a vehicle approached the site of the ambush and the Army personnel signalled it to stop but it tried to flee, following which the Army opened fire as they suspected it to be belonging to insurgents. 

Six out of eight people in the vehicle were killed, all of whom were civilians. 

Following these six killings, locals attacked Army personnel and burnt their vehicles. Army's firing on them killed seven more civilians. One soldier was also killed in the clashes. 

On the next day, 5 December, a mob attacked an Assam Rifles base in the area. One civilian was killed when security forces fired at the mob, taking the number of dead civilians to 14.

Besides the Nagaland government's SIT, the Indian Army also ordered an Court of Inquiry (CoI) headed by a Major General into the killings. The Army has completed the CoI, said Lieutenant General RP Kalita, the Army's Eastern Command chief, last month, as per PTI.

Tags

National Nagaland Firing Mon District Nagaland Killings Indian Army Fake Encounters Nagaland Special Investigation Team (SIT) Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming