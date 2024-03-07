Myanmar National Held With Heroin Worth Rs 9.6 Crore In Mizoram

Assam Rifles personnel have recovered 1.3 kg of heroin worth Rs 9.6 crore and arrested a Myanmar national for possessing the contraband in Mizoram's Champai district, an official of the paramilitary forces said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel of the security force carried out a search operation in the district's Zokhawthar village, located near the Mizoram-Myanmar border, on Tuesday, and arrested the smuggler after seizing the contraband from his possession, the official said.