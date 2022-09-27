Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Sees 85 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

The toll remained unchanged at 19,730, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,29,505 after 120 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Mumbai Sees 85 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality
Mumbai Sees 85 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 7:31 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 85 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,49,917, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,730, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,29,505 after 120 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city is now left with 682 active cases, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, as many as 5,361 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,82,86,122.

Of the latest cases, only four patients were symptomatic, it stated. 

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.09 per cent for the period between September 20 and September 26, while the doubling rate was 7,860 days, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Odisha Logs 167 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Puducherry Reports 23 New Covid-19 Cases

36 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 420

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Anti-COVID Drug 2DG Covid Deaths Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide