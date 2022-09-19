Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Mumbai Sees 66 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:13 pm

Mumbai on Monday recorded 66 fresh coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,49,115, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,725, while the count of recoveries reached 11,28,381 after 128 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city currently has 1,009 active cases, the official said.

Of the latest cases, 13 patients were symptomatic and hospitalised. As of now, there are 133 people who are hospitalised in city hospitals, with 10 on oxygen support, he said.

As many as 4,029 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of tested conducted to 1,82,34,587.

The overall growth rate in the city between September 12 and 18 stood at 0.014 per cent, while the doubling rate was 5,225 days, the official added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

