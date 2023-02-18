Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Sees 10 Covid-19 Cases; First Double-Digit Addition To Tally Since Jan 13

Home National

Mumbai Sees 10 Covid-19 Cases; First Double-Digit Addition To Tally Since Jan 13

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 10 Covid-19 cases, the first time the addition to the tally touched double digits since January 13 this year, a civic official said.

Mumbai Sees 10 Covid-19 Cases; First Double-Digit Addition To Tally Since Jan 13
Mumbai Sees 10 Covid-19 Cases; First Double-Digit Addition To Tally Since Jan 13 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:37 pm

Mumbai on Saturday reported 10 Covid-19 cases, the first time the addition to the tally touched double digits since January 13 this year, a civic official said.
        
The infection count in the city stood at 11,55,318, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
        
On Friday, Mumbai had reported four new Covid-19 cases, he pointed out.
        
The addition to the tally on January 13 was 12, he said.
        
The recovery count increased by five in the last 24 hours to touch 11,35,542, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 29, he said.
        
As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the caseload doubling time is 2,72,963 days.
        
So far, 1,87,42,165 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,554 in the last 24 hours.
        
The overall growth rate of case between February 11 and 17 was 0.0003 per cent, as per civic data.

Tags

National Mumbai COVID-19 Civic Official BMC Active Case Maharashtra Death
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts