Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Reports 530 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

530 new Covid-19 Cases have been reported in Mumbai.

undefined
covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 8:17 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 530 new coronavirus infections with a case positivity rate of 5.25 percent and two deaths, a civic official said.

Of new cases, only 38 were symptomatic, he added.

The caseload in India's financial capital rose to 11,17,897, while the death toll reached 19,624.

The daily addition to the tally remained below the 1,000-mark for the eighth day in a row.

The slowdown was reflected in the caseload-doubling time going up from 949 days on Thursday to 1,098 days.

The city had reported 540 cases and two deaths on Thursday. 

Related stories

NTAGI Panel Recommends Use Of Covid-19 Vaccines Corbevax, Covaxin For Children Aged 5-12 Years

Jammu-Kashmir Logs 101 New Covid-19 Cases

Ladakh Reports 4 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day

The recovery count stood at 10,93,846 after 976 persons were discharged during the day, leaving the active tally at 4,427.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed the recovery rate was 98 percent and the growth rate of cases between June 30 and July 7 was 0.061 percent.

The tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the city so far rose to 1,76,09,118, including 10,093 since Thursday evening.

Tags

National Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate India's Financial Capital
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer