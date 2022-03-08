Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Mumbai Police Remove 226 Abandoned Vehicles, Register 36 Cases For Road Rule Violations

Besides, 2,864 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmets and seven motorists, including auto-rickshaw drivers, faced action for driving without a permit, he said.

Mumbai Traffic police.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 6:58 pm

Newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday said the city police have removed 226 abandoned vehicles and registered 36 cases for wrong side driving.
       

He also thanked Mumbaikars for their support of the police's efforts. "Our efforts yesterday #removekhatara had 226 removed. #wrongsidedriving, driving enthusiasts saw 36 cases registered. Look forward to more work today and hope #bikers take note," Pandey tweeted.
       

The city police on Monday also penalised 563 people for wrong side entry on one-way roads, 2,047 people were fined for violating parking norms, while 658 people were caught driving cars without wearing the seat belt, an official said.
       

Besides, 2,864 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing a helmet and seven motorists, including auto-rickshaw drivers, faced action for driving without a permit, he said. 
       

Several citizens lauded the police's steps and also made certain suggestions. Pandey had last week sought suggestions from Mumbaikars on the towing of vehicles by traffic police.

With PTI inputs.

