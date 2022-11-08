Mumbai Logs 44 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 396

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 44 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,54,478, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,741 and the count of recoveries reached 11,34,341 after 83 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

There has been a slight rise in infections, as the city reported 25 cases on Monday.

With a positivity rate of 98.2 per cent and a doubling rate of 12,014 days, the city now has 396 active cases, the bulletin said.

As many as 3,769 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,84,87,127, it said.