Mumbai Logs 194 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 948

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 194 new coronavirus cases, a jump from 129 a day ago, taking the overall tally to 11,51,776, while the death of one more patient due to the infection pushed up the toll to 19,737, the city civic body said.

The metropolis has reported more than 100 coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row. On Tuesday, Mumbai had logged 129 COVID-19 cases, but zero death.

As per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 5,496 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,83,71,177.

A day ago, 4,146 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the financial capital.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,31,091 after 126 patients recovered from the respiratory illness during the day, said the bulletin.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.2 per cent and is now left with 948 active cases.

Of the 194 new COVID-19 cases, only 15 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.010 per cent between October 5 and October 11, while the case doubling rate stood at 7,282 days.

-With PTI Input