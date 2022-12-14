Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
MP: Protest In Indore For Ban On 'Pathaan' Film; Effigies Burnt

MP: Protest In Indore For Ban On 'Pathaan' Film; Effigies Burnt

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, activists protested Wednesday against the upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan and its song "Besharam Rang".

Screenshots from Pathaan song Besharam Rang
Screenshots from Pathaan song Besharam Rang Youtube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 9:57 pm

Activists of an outfit on Wednesday staged a protest against the upcoming Bollywood film "Pathaan" and its song "Besharam Rang" in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

The activists of “Veer Shivaji Group” gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire. They demanded to ban the film, set to hit the screens in January next year, alleging the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the "Besharam Rang" song. 

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to Padukone's costume in the song of "Pathaan" and also frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling for its "rectification".

Mishra said if certain scenes in the song are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the home minister performed puja at the birthplace of Lord Parshuram at Janapav Kuti near Mhow and later targeted the film and the song.

Indore Madhya Pradesh Bollywood Film Pathaan Effigies Burnt Shah Rukh Khan Veer Shivaji Group
