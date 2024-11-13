Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Children Hit By Grenade Blast Succumbs

After the attack Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha spoke to Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials of the security agencies directing them for “an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates.” "Terrorists targeting our citizens will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission," Sinha told the officials.eral of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials of the security agencies directing them for “an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates.” "Terrorists targeting our citizens will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission," Sinha told the officials.