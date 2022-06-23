Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Moral Police Attack: Mob Thrashes Man For Kissing Wife While Bathing In Ayodhya River

A probe has been ordered after a man was beaten up a mob in an apparent incident of moral policing after he was spotted 'kissing' his wife while bathing in the Saryu river in Ayodhya.

Moral Police Attack: Mob Thrashes Man For Kissing Wife While Bathing In Ayodhya River
Couple harassed for 'kissing' in Ayodhya's Saryu river Twitter (Screengrab)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 3:02 pm

In a disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man was publically thrashed by a group of people in an apparent instance of moral policing when he was bathing with his wife in the Saryu river in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. As seen in the viral videos of the incident, the couple was harassed and dragged out of the river, and the man beaten after he was spotted kissing his wife in the river. 

Police have begun an investigation after a purported video of the incident went viral.

While the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained, locals claim the incident occurred on Tuesday at the Ram ki Paudi ghat. However, police have not received any official complaints yet but police are on the lookout for the miscreants. The incident also led to outrage on social media.

Related stories

Jeans And The Moral Police

Assam Woman Kicked, Beaten Up By 'Moral Police' For Going Out With A Male Friend, 12 Arrested

This is not the first time that Indians have resorted to moral policing of couples in public spaces in ways that often amount to harassment and abuse. In 2018, a couple were infamously beaten on the Kolkata metro after co-passengers got offended with their "hugging". The incident triggered protests across Kolkata with youth taking to streets against the incident by offering free hugs outside metro stations. 

In 2015, a Kerala youth was lynched by a mob after he was found inside a woman's house in Thrissur. In Karnataka, seven people were arrested in December 2021 over incidents of moral policing. In once incident, two college students belonging to different faiths were harassed on a bus and forced to get off by a mob who claimed the boy was misbehaving with the girl in Mangalore. In another incident, a boy was attacked after he was spotted by there men sitting by a lake in the Udupi district. In this case too, the couple belonged to different faiths.

Tags

National Ayodhya Saryu Moral Police Mob Violence Viral Video Uttar Pradesh Harassment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study