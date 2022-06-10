Moosewala Murder Case: Shooter Arrested From Punjab's Bathinda

Another man, believed to have shot singer and Congressman Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested on Friday. The sharpshooter, identified as Harkamal Ranu, a resident of Bathinda, is the first of the eight shooters identified and has been handed over to the Punjab Police.



Earlier, sources claimed that eight sharpshooters involved in the case have also been identified.



The arrest of Ranu comes a day after the police arrested another sharpshooter named Keshav, who has been accused of providing weapons to the shooters.



The Delhi Police on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in its custody, was the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, and that a close associate of the main shooter involved in the brutal killing in Punjab's Mansa last month had been arrested.



The police, however, did not divulge the details about the motive behind the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader and how Bishnoi conspired to execute the crime despite being lodged in the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital.



The Punjab Police on Monday made a fresh arrest of a man from Haryana’s Sirsa district in connection with the killing.

The man was identified as Sandeep alias Kenkra, who hails from Kalanwali village in Sirsa district, police sources said. They said Kenkra's role in the murder case is under scanner for allegedly passing on information about Moosewala's movement to the shooters involved in the killing.



