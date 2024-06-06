National

Monsoon Reaches Maharashtra, Likely To Hit Mumbai By June 10: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sunil Kamble said the monsoon has reached Sindhudurg district in south Konkan and Sangli and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

Monsoon Reaches Maharashtra, Likely To Hit Mumbai By June 10: IMD | Photo: Representational Image
Southwest monsoon reached Maharashtra on Thursday, bringing respite to the state where many parts have been reeling under scorching heat and severe water shortage.

It is likely to reach Mumbai between June 9 and 10, he added.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing severe water shortage, with high temperatures exacerbating the situation.

As on Thursday, 11,565 villages and hamlets in 34 districts were being provided water through government and private tankers, according to official data.

