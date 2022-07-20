Mohammad Zubair Released After 23 Days In Prison: A Timeline Of Events

Following is the chronology of events in cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release:

*Mar 24, 2018: Mohammed Zubair made the alleged Tweet.

*Mar 19, 2022: A Twitter user 'Hanuman Bhakt' tags Delhi Police in his tweet quoting Mohammed Zubair's tweet.

*Jun 1: UP Police lodges an FIR against Mohammed Zubair.

*Jun 27: Delhi Police arrests Mohammed Zubair, takes him into a day's custody.

*Jun 28: Court extends Mohammed Zubair's custodial interrogation by police by 4 days.

*Jul 2: Court dismisses Mohammed Zubair's bail application, sends him to judicial custody.

*Jul 8: SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged in UP on June 1.

*Jul 12: SC extends intrinsic bail granted to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged in UP on June 1.

*Jul 15: Sessions court in Delhi grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged here.

*Jul 14: Mohammed Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of FIRs in UP.

*Jul 18: SC protects Mohammed Zubair from any precipitative action in relation to any FIRs filed against him in UP.

*Jul 20: SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in all the six FIRs lodged against him in UP; Court issues release warrants in all 7 cases lodged in Delhi and UP.

(With PTI inputs(