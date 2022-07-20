Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mohammad Zubair Released After 23 Days In Prison: A Timeline Of Events

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair walked free from Tihar jail on Wednesday night, within hours of the Supreme Court granting him interim bail in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh for alleged hate speech.

undefined
Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair.(File photo) Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:51 pm

Following is the chronology of events in cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release:

*Mar 24, 2018: Mohammed Zubair made the alleged Tweet. 

*Mar 19, 2022: A Twitter user 'Hanuman Bhakt' tags Delhi Police in his tweet quoting Mohammed Zubair's tweet.

*Jun 1: UP Police lodges an FIR against Mohammed Zubair.

Related stories

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants Bail

Mohammed Zubair Granted Bail In All Cases, Set To Be Released

Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair Sent To Judicial Custody In Hathras Case

*Jun 27: Delhi Police arrests Mohammed Zubair, takes him into a day's custody.

*Jun 28: Court extends Mohammed Zubair's custodial interrogation by police by 4 days. 

*Jul 2: Court dismisses Mohammed Zubair's bail application, sends him to judicial custody.

*Jul 8: SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged in UP on June 1.

*Jul 12: SC extends intrinsic bail granted to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged in UP on June 1.

*Jul 15: Sessions court in Delhi grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in case lodged here.

*Jul 14: Mohammed Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of FIRs in UP.

*Jul 18: SC protects Mohammed Zubair from any precipitative action in relation to any FIRs filed against him in UP.

*Jul 20: SC grants interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in all the six FIRs lodged against him in UP; Court issues release warrants in all 7 cases lodged in Delhi and UP. 

(With PTI inputs(

Tags

National India Mohammed Zubair Alt News Co-Founder Supreme Court Bail Tihar Jail Tweet Delhi Police UP Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

RBI Imposes Cash Withdrawal Restrictions On Two Co-Operative Banks

RBI Imposes Cash Withdrawal Restrictions On Two Co-Operative Banks