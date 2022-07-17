Modi Thanks Madhya Pradesh Voters For BJP's Win In Local Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked voters in Madhya Pradesh for the BJP's win in the local polls, and said this symbolises their unbreakable trust in the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a tweet, Modi also congratulated party workers and the winning candidates. In the mayoral elections held in 11 municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious at five places, while the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged the post each in two other cities.

The counting of votes for the top civic post in still on in four other places, and as per the latest trends, the BJP and the Congress were leading in two municipal corporations each, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)