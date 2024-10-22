PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Putin, Asserts India's 'Full Support' For Peace In Conflict With Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin also recalled his July meeting with Modi and said they had a good discussion on several issues, adding that they also spoke over the phone many times. "I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions," Putin said.