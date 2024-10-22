PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Putin, Asserts India's 'Full Support' For Peace In Conflict With Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan and held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, with Modi asserting India's support for the "early establishment of peace and stability" in Moscow's conflict with Ukraine.
Notably, this is PM Modi's second visit to Russia within a period of three months, which he said is a reflection of the "close coordination and deep friendship" between New Delhi and Moscow.
During the bilateral meeting with Putin, the Prime Minister noted that he has "been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine".
"As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come," Modi added.
Modi also expressed gratitude for Russia's friendship, warm welcome and hospitality. "It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," he said at the onset of his statement during the talks.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin also recalled his July meeting with Modi and said they had a good discussion on several issues, adding that they also spoke over the phone many times. "I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions," Putin said.
The Russian President also noted that the Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on December 12. "Our projects are constantly developing. You have decided to open the Indian Consulate in Kazan. We welcome this. Our cooperation will benefit from the policies of India. We are very happy to see you and your delegation in Russia," Putin added.