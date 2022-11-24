Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Modi Congratulates Anwar Ibrahim For Being Elected Malaysian PM

The Prime Minister congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday's election as Malaysia's Premier and expressed his commitment to further strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership between India and Malaysia.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 10:24 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on his election as Malaysia's Premier and said he looks forward to working closely with him to strengthen India-Malaysia enhanced strategic partnership further.

On Thursday, long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister. Anwar took his oath of office in a simple ceremony at the national palace.

"Congratulations Dato' Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

Anwar was a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests. Thursday marked his reformist bloc's second victory - is first being the historic 2018 polls that showed the first regime change since Malaysia's independence from Britain in 1957.

Tags

National Narendra Modi Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian India Strategic Partnership Britain Independence Imprisonment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

Explained: Why Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Valley' Tweet Has Landed Her In A Twitter Row

Explained: Why Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Valley' Tweet Has Landed Her In A Twitter Row