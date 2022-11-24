Modi Congratulates Anwar Ibrahim For Being Elected Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on his election as Malaysia's Premier and said he looks forward to working closely with him to strengthen India-Malaysia enhanced strategic partnership further.

On Thursday, long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister. Anwar took his oath of office in a simple ceremony at the national palace.

"Congratulations Dato' Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

Anwar was a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests. Thursday marked his reformist bloc's second victory - is first being the historic 2018 polls that showed the first regime change since Malaysia's independence from Britain in 1957.