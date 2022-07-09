Mizoram Logs 61 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 24.11 Percent

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,29,670 on Saturday as 61 more people tested positive for the infection, 47 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 706 as no fresh fatality was recorded, he said. Mizoram now has 525 active cases, while 2,28,439 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 33 in the last 24 hours.

Southern Mizoram's Lunglei district reported the highest number of new cases at 30, followed by Aizawl (18) and Mamit (seven), he said. The single-day positivity rate was at 24.11 per cent, the same as the previous day.

Mizoram has thus far tested over 19.40 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 7.23 lakh people.

-With PTI Input