Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Misuse Of Probe Agencies Help Corrupt Get Away: Congress

A Congress spokesperson has said that the misuse of Central agencies helps the corrupt get away and brings the rightful actions of such agencies under suspicion.

CBI raids Manish Sisodias residence
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's residence Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 12:31 pm

The Congress on Friday said the “relentless misuse” of agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and gives an opportunity even for the corrupt to get away.

Soon after CBI raids were conducted at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the honest end up paying the price in such processes.  

"The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the 'misuse' argument and the honest end up paying the price," Khera said on Twitter.

 The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

National Manish Sisodia CBI Pawan Khera Delhi Excise Policy Case
