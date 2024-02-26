Minor's Sexual Assault Case: Delhi HC Refuses 'Default Bail' To Suspended Delhi Govt Officer Khakha

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant "default bail" to suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor girl several times and impregnated her.

Khakha assailed a trial court order denying him the relief of statutory bail as he contended that the charge sheet filed in the case was based on an incomplete investigation.

His wife also sought a default bail before the high court in the case and a similar order was passed on her plea as well.