Minister And MLA Of Maharashtra CM-Led Shiv Sena Engage In Altercation In Vidhan Bhavan Lobby

A Maharashtra minister and an MLA, both belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena, were seen engaging in an altercation in the lobby of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, with the opposition targeting the government, terming the incident as "serious".

The fracas between Dada Bhuse, state Public Works Department (PWD) minister and Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve, took place on the last day of the Budget session of the state legislature.

The drama unfolded just after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the party that both of the leaders belong to, went inside the Vidhan Bhavan complex along with other MLAs.

When Bhuse and Thorve argued, another minister Shambhuraj Desai and Shiv Sena's chief whip Bharat Gogawale intervened and defused the tense situation. This is for the first time that members of the ruling party engaged in an altercation in this manner in the legislature complex.

Talking to reporters later, Thorve said, "When I asked Bhuse about development works in the constituency, he raised his voice...If development works don't happen on time, what should one do?" Meanwhile, Desai said no scuffle broke out between the two Shiv Sena members.

"No cameras are allowed inside the Vidhan Bhavan building. What proof do you have?" he asked.