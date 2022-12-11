Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Min Temp Settles At 8.8 Deg C In Delhi

Min Temp Settles At 8.8 Deg C In Delhi

Despite the maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday. 

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 7:48 pm

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday even as the maximum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. 

The 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 306, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.     

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.     

The minimum temperature settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.     

The relative humidity oscillated between 97 per cent and 41 per cent, they said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies with mist and shallow fog on Monday morning with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 28 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature.

