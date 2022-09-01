Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Militant Hideout Busted In J&K's Baramulla

Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday and recovered a huge cache of ammunition, officials said.

Baramulla-Encounter
AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 10:12 pm

A joint team of police and the army launched a search operation in Baramulla's Dudbug-TY Shah forest area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

During the operation, the team recovered two boxes of ammunition from an underground hideout, officials said.

The ammunition recovered included 1,460 bullets of an AK-47 assault rifle.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Baramulla's Dudbug-TY Shah Forest Area Militant Hideout Busted Two Boxes Of Ammunition Jammu And Kashmir An AK-47 Assault Rifle Baramulla District Huge Cache Of Ammunition
