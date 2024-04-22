Mercury Soars To 44.6 Degrees C; Odisha Announces Summer Vacation For Schools

Besides, thunderstorm and rainfall are expected to occur in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Sunday announced summer vacation for school students from April 25 in view of the prevailing intense heatwave conditions in the state.