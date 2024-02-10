National

Mercury Dips To 5.2 Degrees Celsius In Delhi

Winter in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a largely clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 97 per cent.

At 9 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 238, which falls in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

