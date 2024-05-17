Mercury Breaches 46-Deg C-Mark In Parts Of India Amid Heatwave

A stray dog stands amidst water sprinklers being used at the Central Vista Lawns, to get respite from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, near Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
A woman covers her head with a scarf on a hot summer day, in Mumbai.
Visitors at the Agra Fort on a hot summer day, in Agra.
Commuters have their faces covered with scarves to protect from the heat as they ride on a scooty in Jammu.
People rest in a park on a hot and humid summer day, in Ahmedabad.
A vehicle of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage sprays water mist to provide relief from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Jaipur.
A boy jumps into a water body on a hot summer day, in Jammu.
Volunteers pour water to cool the mats laid for devotees on a hot summer day at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.
An orangutan takes rest under a utensil to protect itself from the scorching sun at Assam State Zoo, on a hot summer day, in Guwahati.
A street vendor selling tomatoes pushes his cart on a hot summer afternoon in Jammu.
Tourists at the Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra.
A monkey eats ice-cream for respite from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Jammu.