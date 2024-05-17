National

Mercury Breaches 46-Deg C-Mark In Parts Of India Amid Heatwave

Temperatures have breached the 46-degree-Celsius mark in parts of India amid heatwave conditions. While mercury crossed 36 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Haryana's Sirsa, the temperature in Delhi is also likely to reach 45 degrees by Saturday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)