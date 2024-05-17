National

Mercury Breaches 46-Deg C-Mark In Parts Of India Amid Heatwave

Temperatures have breached the 46-degree-Celsius mark in parts of India amid heatwave conditions. While mercury crossed 36 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Haryana's Sirsa, the temperature in Delhi is also likely to reach 45 degrees by Saturday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Hot summer day in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A stray dog stands amidst water sprinklers being used at the Central Vista Lawns, to get respite from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, near Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

1/11
Weather: Hot day in Mumbai
Weather: Hot day in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

A woman covers her head with a scarf on a hot summer day, in Mumbai.

2/11
Weather: Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh
Weather: Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh | Photo: PTI

Visitors at the Agra Fort on a hot summer day, in Agra.

3/11
Hot Summer Day in Jammu
Hot Summer Day in Jammu | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Commuters have their faces covered with scarves to protect from the heat as they ride on a scooty in Jammu.

4/11
Weather: Hot day in Ahmedabad
Weather: Hot day in Ahmedabad | Photo: AP/Kamal Kishore

People rest in a park on a hot and humid summer day, in Ahmedabad.

5/11
Hot summer day in Jaipur
Hot summer day in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

A vehicle of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage sprays water mist to provide relief from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Jaipur.

6/11
Weather: Hot day in Jammu
Weather: Hot day in Jammu | Photo: PTI

A boy jumps into a water body on a hot summer day, in Jammu.

7/11
Hot summer day in Amritsar
Hot summer day in Amritsar | Photo: PTI

Volunteers pour water to cool the mats laid for devotees on a hot summer day at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

8/11
Weather: Hot summer day in Guwahati
Weather: Hot summer day in Guwahati | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

An orangutan takes rest under a utensil to protect itself from the scorching sun at Assam State Zoo, on a hot summer day, in Guwahati.

9/11
Hot weather in Jammu
Hot weather in Jammu | Photo: PTI/Channi Anand

A street vendor selling tomatoes pushes his cart on a hot summer afternoon in Jammu.

10/11
Hot summer day in Agra
Hot summer day in Agra | Photo: PTI

Tourists at the Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra.

11/11
Monkey eats ice-cream
Monkey eats ice-cream | Photo: PTI

A monkey eats ice-cream for respite from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Jammu.

