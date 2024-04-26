National

Meghalaya 'Gang Leader' Dies By Suicide In Police Custody

The Superintendent of Police of the district, Jagpal Dhanoa, said that Rudra Rabha was arrested on Wednesday.

A "gang leader" allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Friday, an official said.

The incident happened around 4 am at the Khanapara police station.

He was granted five days of police custody by a local court on Thursday.

"Today at around 4.00 am, the sentry on duty, found that the accused person Rudra Rabha had committed suicide inside the male lock-up of the police station by hanging himself from the bars of the lock-up with a piece of cloth," the SP said.

An executive magistrate has been deputed by the district administration to conduct an inquest in the presence of a Medical Officer under proper videography/photography at the place of occurrence, he said.

A case was registered at Nongpoh and an investigation is underway, the SP said.

Earlier, on Wednesday night, Rabha had led the police to a jungle in Ranibari area, where he had kept a country-made firearm.

The police seized the firearm as part of an ongoing case against him.

