Meghalaya: ED Attaches Rs 40 Lakh Property in Development Funds Laundering Case

The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
"The attached property is in the name of Ismail R Marak, a former Member of the District Council representing the Asanang constituency," the federal probe agency said in a statement.
According to the ED, the investigation was initiated based on a charge sheet filed in West Garo Hills, arising from a complaint registered by the Meghalaya Lokayukta.
The probe agency alleged that out of nearly Rs 28.66 crore allocated to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Rs 1 crore was sanctioned for 49 development projects in the Asanang constituency.
However, 60 per cent of the project value was allegedly released in advance to two contractors against work orders purportedly obtained using forged signatures, despite the projects never being executed.
The ED claimed that the funds were subsequently siphoned off and that its probe traced proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 52.60 lakh.
Of this, Rs 19.60 lakh was allegedly received in cash by Marak, while Rs 33 lakh was transferred through banking channels to his wife, Pratibha Marak, via accounts linked to the contractors, it said.
The agency said the attached property represents the value of the proceeds of crime traced during the investigation and does not exceed that amount.
The ED further said that bank account balances aggregating Rs 16.38 lakh had earlier been frozen under Section 17(1A) of the PMLA, with the freezing subsequently confirmed by the adjudicating authority.