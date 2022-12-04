Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
MCD Polls: Kejriwal Casts Vote, Says Vote For A Party That Works

MCD Polls: Kejriwal Casts Vote, Says Vote For A Party That Works

During the MCD elections on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for people to vote for a party that works for them rather than creating obstacles. 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 12:22 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday cast his vote in the MCD polls and appealed to the public to vote for a party that works for people rather than creating hurdles. 

Kejriwal visited the polling booth in Civil Lines here along with his parents, wife, and children. He exited the booth holding the hands of his parents. 

"People should vote for the honest party and works. For those who focus on the cleanliness of the city and not those who keep creating hurdles," he told reporters after casting his vote. 

Earlier in the day, the AAP convener urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. The votes will be counted on December 7.

Tags

National MCD Elections Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Municipal Corporation Polling Voters Cleanliness
