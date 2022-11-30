MCD Did Nothing In Last 15 Years: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the BJP got multiple ministers for campaigning in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls to cover up for its "inefficiency" as it did not undertake any work during its tenure.

Thousands of people gathered at Chandrawal road, holding party flags and banners of Kejriwal, who took out a roadshow in Malka Ganj in New Delhi to urge people to vote for the party. "The BJP got multiple CMs and ministers to campaign for them in the civic body polls because they did not do anything in the MCD in the last 15 years," Kejriwal said. "When they are asked what work you have done, they only have one excuse - Kejriwal does not give funds," the AAP convenor said.

The CM claimed that the Delhi government gave funds of Rs 1 lac crore. "If they come and ask for votes from you, do ask them what have you done with the Rs 1 lac crore," he told the crowd. Talking about the work done by his government, he said they have made schools, ensured free electricity and given the best mohalla clinics.

"Give us one chance in the MCD, we will clean the garbage menace of the city too," he said. The voting for MCD will be held on December 4 and counting will take place on December 7.

(With PTI inputs)