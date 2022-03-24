Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maximum Temperature To Settle Around 36 Degree Celsius In Delhi

The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

Maximum Temperature To Settle Around 36 Degree Celsius In Delhi
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 4:09 pm

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Thursday, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. 


"There will be mainly clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.


It said that the maximum temperature is likely to increase in the days to come. The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent on Thursday, the IMD said.

Related stories

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals – All Scenarios Here

RRR Release: Five Things To Watch Out For In The Upcoming SS Rajamouli Directorial

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets PM Modi


Delhi's air quality was in the poor category on Thursday morning. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am on Thursday was 270.


An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Weather Delhi Weather Delhi Weather Update Delhi Temperature Delhi Weather Forecast Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) India Meteorological Department (IMD) IMD New Delhi Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Sri Lanka’s Financial Meltdown Could Be End Of The Road For Rajapaksa Family

Sri Lanka’s Financial Meltdown Could Be End Of The Road For Rajapaksa Family