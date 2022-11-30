Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Massive Protest Outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence Over Daily Wage Hike

Home National

Massive Protest Outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence Over Daily Wage Hike

The protest was being led under the flag of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, a joint front of eight labour unions, where agriculture labourers have been demanding that their minimum wages be hiked to Rs 700 daily under MNREGA.

Sangrur Police lathicharge protesters in Punjab.
Sangrur Police lathicharge protesters in Punjab. Video grab/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 5:26 pm

A protest broke out on Wednesday outside the Sangrur home of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while the AAP leader is currently in Gujarat for the elections campaign.

The protest was being led under the flag of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, a joint front of eight labour unions, where agriculture labourers have been demanding that their minimum wages be hiked to Rs 700 daily under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community. 

Visuals showed labourers shouting slogans, and showing red flags, while the Sangrur Police lathi-charged them. 

 

Hundreds of agricultural labourers gathered near Patiala - Bathinda road in Sangrur in the morning and later around 3 pm, they marched towards the chief minister's rented accommodation.

President of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee Mukesh Malaud said, “Earlier the chief minister had given a meeting to us but later he refused to meet us. Now, we are forced to protest to raise our demands," according to media reports.

Tags

National Farmers Protest Protests Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 Elections MNREGA AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Agriculture
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected