Massive Protest Outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence Over Daily Wage Hike

A protest broke out on Wednesday outside the Sangrur home of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while the AAP leader is currently in Gujarat for the elections campaign.

The protest was being led under the flag of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, a joint front of eight labour unions, where agriculture labourers have been demanding that their minimum wages be hiked to Rs 700 daily under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community.

Visuals showed labourers shouting slogans, and showing red flags, while the Sangrur Police lathi-charged them.





#WATCH | Punjab Police lathi-charged Mazdoor Union people who were marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands pic.twitter.com/MkpxdNSNQf — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

Hundreds of agricultural labourers gathered near Patiala - Bathinda road in Sangrur in the morning and later around 3 pm, they marched towards the chief minister's rented accommodation.

President of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee Mukesh Malaud said, “Earlier the chief minister had given a meeting to us but later he refused to meet us. Now, we are forced to protest to raise our demands," according to media reports.